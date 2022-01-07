Nvidia Teases a Monstrous Graphics Card

Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and the new products it announced during CES 2022. Nvidia announced new laptops, graphics cards, software solutions for the metaverse, and even a description of how it provides numerous solutions for self-driving vehicles. Here are some highlights from the video.

In its most recent quarter, Nvidia made $7.1 billion in revenue, $3.2 billion from gaming, $135 million from automotive solutions, and $577 million from professional visualization. These three segments alone make up roughly 55% of total revenue, and during CES Nvidia announced numerous products and solutions within those sectors. High-performance laptops are in high demand driven by gamers and creators, a sentiment Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) also shared. During CES 2022, Nvidia announced the launch of 160 new laptops powered by its 30 series graphics cards. In the last year alone, it's estimated that over 35% more gaming laptops were sold. Nvidia announced an entry-level graphics card, the RTX 3050, priced at $249 and expected to be released on Jan. 27. With the high demand for graphics cards, the RTX 3050s will likely sell out in minutes. Nvidia also teased its monstrous graphics card, the RTX 3090 TI. Not much is known about the RTX 3090 TI except that Nvidia will announce more details later this month.

