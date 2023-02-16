NVIDIA Q4 Preview: Rebound Quarter Inbound?

Earnings season continues to chug along, with an extensive list of companies reporting daily.

We’re well into the season now, but there still remains a large number of companies yet to report.

One such company, NVIDIA NVDA, is slated to unveil quarterly results on Wednesday, February 22nd, after the market close.

NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the highly-successful graphic processing unit, or GPU.

How does the company stack up heading into the release? We can use results from a peer, Advanced Micro Devices AMD, as a small gauge. Let’s take a closer look.

Advanced Micro Devices

AMD posted better-than-expected results, surpassing the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by more than 4% and reporting EPS of $0.69.

Quarterly revenue totaled $5.6 billion, exceeding our consensus estimate by roughly 1.6% and growing 17% year-over-year. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, cash from operations totaled $567 million, down from $822 million in the year-ago quarter. AMD generated roughly $443 million in free cash flow, again down from the $736 million figure from Q4 2021.

And to top it off, AMD ended the quarter with cash and equivalents of $5.9 billion, up 62% year-over-year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Still, the company’s Data Center revenue was a focal point of the release. Data Center revenue totaled $1.7 billion for the quarter, growing 42% year-over-year on the back of strong sales of EPYC server processors.

In addition, the reported $1.7 billion figure nicely beat our consensus estimate of $1.6 billion by nearly 5%.

Now, onto NVIDIA.

NVIDIA Q4

Data Center Revenue –

For the quarter, our consensus estimate for NVDA’s Data Center revenue stands at $3.9 billion, implying a positive change of 18% year-over-year.

As we can see in the chart below, the company has struggled to exceed estimates within the metric in recent quarters.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quarterly Estimates –

Analysts have remained silent for the quarter to be reported, with zero earnings estimate revisions coming in over the last several months. The Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $0.81 suggests a nearly 39% decline in earnings year-over-year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, our consensus revenue estimate resides at $6 billion, indicating a pullback of 21% year-over-year.

Quarterly Performance –

NVIDIA has posted mixed earnings results as of late, falling short of the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in back-to-back quarters but exceeding revenue expectations in both instances.

In its latest release, the chip giant fell short of earnings expectations by 17% and reported revenue marginally above expectations.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation –

Currently, NVDA shares trade at a 73.7X forward earnings multiple, undoubtedly on the high end of the spectrum and above the 50.3X five-year median.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, the company’s forward price-to-sales works out to be 19.4X currently, above the 13.7X five-year median.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NVDA carries a Value Style Score of “F.”

Putting Everything Together

Earnings season continues to roll along, with a wide variety of companies reporting daily.

Next week on Wednesday, February 22nd, after the market close, we’ll receive Q4 results from NVIDIA.

We’ve already received results from a peer, Advanced Micro Devices AMD, with the company exceeding revenue estimates within its Data Center operations.

Analysts have been silent for NVDA’s quarter, with estimates suggesting year-over-year pullbacks in earnings and revenue.

In addition, the company has fallen short of bottom-line estimates as of late but has consistently delivered better-than-expected revenue results.

Heading into the release, NVIDIA NVDA is a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) with an Overall VGM Score of “F”.

