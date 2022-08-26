NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock Showing Resilience After Missing Earnings Estimates

Computing and artificial intelligence leader NVIDIA NVDA reported Q2 results Wednesday after the closing bell that missed estimates. It marked the first earnings miss for NVIDIA, a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), in nearly four years. With the stock holding up fairly well after the announcement, is the poor outlook already priced in?

Shares of NVDA have fallen about 40% since the beginning of the year. The company posted quarterly EPS of $0.51/share, a -8.93% negative earnings surprise versus the $0.56/share consensus estimate. The figure marked NVDA’s first miss since Q4 2018.

NVDA is part of the Zacks Semiconductor – General industry, which ranks in the bottom 40% out of approximately 250 industry groups. Earnings estimates have also been revised downward for future quarters, with analysts cutting Q3 projections by 31.8% in the past 60 days.

Shares have shown resilience following the recent announcement despite today’s decline. Still, the stock is overvalued relative to its industry group, so investors will have to pay up for future growth.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.See Stocks Now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.