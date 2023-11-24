NVIDIA (NVDA) Q3 Datacenter Sales Soar on Cloud & GenAI Boom

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA announced impressive financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, wherein both revenues and earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The graphic chip maker’s revenues almost tripled while non-GAAP EPS more than quintupled during the reported quarter.

The robust growth in the top line was mainly driven by record sales in the datacenter end market. NVIDIA’s Datacenter end market benefited from increased traction in its HGX platform and Infi-Band solution and the improvement in its Cloud Service Provider (CSP) customer base.

The CSP customer base experienced increased interest both in Hyperscale and Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)-specialized CSPs globally. The company reported revenues from Datacenter of $14.51 billion for the third quarter, while our estimate for the same was pegged at $12.5 billion.

NVIDIA Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

NVIDIA Corporation price-eps-surprise | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

Besides the CSP customers, the segment also experienced an increased demand for its recently released Grace Hopper Superchips for next-generation Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based supercomputing needs among its European customers.

Even though AI has existed for years, the rapid rise of OpenAI’s ChatGPT has captivated the world, showcasing the potential of generative AI to enhance human abilities.

The adoption of ChatGPT among enterprises showcased the practicality of generative AI technology across diverse sectors, such as marketing, advertising, customer service, education, content creation, healthcare, automotive, energy & utilities and video game development.

However, the expansive capabilities of generative AI demand extensive knowledge for content creation and significant computational resources.

Consequently, enterprises seeking to develop AI applications will need to enhance their network infrastructure.

NVIDIA's next-generation chips, renowned for their high computational prowess, stand out as the preferred choice for enterprises. These GPUs are already integral to AI models, enabling NVDA to broaden its presence in emerging sectors like automotive, healthcare and manufacturing.

The advent of generative AI is poised to drive substantial demand for advanced and high-powered chips. The company anticipates its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues to reach $20 billion (+/- 2%) from $6.05 billion in the previous year, predominantly fueled by escalating investments in AI within the datacenter segment.

