Nvidia (NVDA) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Nvidia (NVDA) closed the most recent trading day at $124.04, moving +0.43% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.4% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had lost 1.67% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.71% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Nvidia in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.74, reflecting an 85% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $32.59 billion, reflecting a 79.88% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.81 per share and revenue of $124.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of +116.15% and +103.82%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nvidia. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.59% higher within the past month. Currently, Nvidia is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Nvidia is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 43.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.65, which means Nvidia is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, NVDA's PEG ratio is currently 1.05. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Semiconductor - General industry was having an average PEG ratio of 3.92.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NVDA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.