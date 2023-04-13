NVIDIA (NVDA) Introduces AI-Enabled Video Gaming Chips

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA launches a gaming chip – GeForce RTX 4070 GPU (graphics processing unit). The newly launched chip is powered by the company’s AI-enabled Ada Lovelace architecture to provide gamers with a whole new experience with more realistic images.

NVIDIA revealed that RTX 4070 graphics cards would go on sale from Apr 13 onward at $599. The newly launched chip is believed to be the company’s mid-range GPU, which costs up to $1,599.

Additionally, the GeForce RTX 4070 will be the company’s lowest-priced GPU chip, which uses its newest AI technology. NVDA stated that the Ada Lovelace architecture-powered chip would include features such as “DLSS 3 neural rendering, real-time ray-tracing technologies and the ability to run most modern games at over 100 frames per second at 1440p resolution."

NVIDIA Gains Technological Edge From Ada Lovelace

We believe that NVIDIA’s Ada Lovelace architecture has provided it with a technological edge against its rivals in the graphics card space. Named after a 19th-century mathematician, who many consider the first computer programmer, Ada Lovelace architecture-based chips use AI to improve video game graphics.

Ada Lovelace architecture-based GPUs are built by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company TSM with its so-called “4N” chip manufacturing technology. NVIDIA revealed that the GPUs come with Micron Technology’s MU GDDR6X memory and are claimed to have improvements across its shader cores, RT cores and Tensor cores.

Ada Lovelace-powered graphics cards have the capability of improving existing games immediately, and the enhanced AI feature will learn from the gameplay. NVIDIA claims that the RTX 4070 chip will be 2.6 times faster than the RTX 2070 SUPER and 1.4 times faster than the GeForce RTX 3080 with DLSS 3.

NVIDIA claims that the integration of the DLSS 3 feature tremendously boosts the performance of its Ada Lovelace GPUs. In addition to this, the newly launched RTX 4070 GPU “also excels in traditional games that do not include more advanced features such as ray tracing and DLSS,” the company said in a statement.

Built on Taiwan Semiconductor’s 4N chip manufacturing technology with Micron’s memory, NVIDIA’s RTX 4070 chip consumes nearly half the power compared with RTX 3080 and provides an additional 2 GB of memory. The RTX 4070 chip is accompanied by 36 MB of L2 cache and 12 GB of ultra-high-speed GDDR6X memory.

With its sustained focus on developing new and more advanced products, NVIDIA has always maintained a significant technological gap against its rivals in the graphic card space.

New Chip to Drive Gaming Revenues

Priced at $599, RTX 4070 chips are now NVIDIA’s cheapest available GPU, which uses AI technology. This will help the company drive gaming revenues, which have been negatively impacted by the weakening demand for its chips used in the gaming end market.

NVDA’s Gaming revenues plunged 46% year over year to $1.83 billion and accounted for 30.3% of total fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to a lower sell-in of Gaming products. This reflected a reduction in channel partner inventory levels amid weak demand due to macroeconomic headwinds and lockdowns in China, which weighed on consumer demand.

We believe that the lower-priced new GPU will help the company drive the demand for its gaming chips.

Currently, NVIDIA and Micron each carry Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while Taiwan Semiconductor has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of NVDA, MU and TSM have rallied 81.3%, 24% and 16.7%, respectively, year to date.

A better-ranked stock in the broader technology sector is Lattice Semiconductor LSCC, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lattice’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward by a couple of cents to 50 cents per share over the past 60 days ago. For 2023, earnings estimates have been revised northward by 3 cents to $2.10 per share in the past seven days.

Lattice's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 7.1%. Shares of LSCC have risen 39.4% YTD.

