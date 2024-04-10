NVIDIA (NVDA) and CyberArk Software (CYBR) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist for Zacks Investment Research and he has two more names for your aggressive growth radar screen. In this week's video Brian takes a look at two tech stocks that both have high dollar prices. Retail investors often shy away from multi-hundred dollar stocks, but just about everyone has heard of the first name Brian looks at.

Nvdia NVDA is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that's sports AB for growth and an F for value. As the backbone of the AI craze just about everyone has heard of this stock but few understand that it posted gigantic growth over the last few quarters.

Brian takes a look at the earnings history, earnings estimate revisions, top line growth and of course the valuation as well.

CyberArk Software CYBR is also a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is in the cyber security space. CYBR is much smaller than NVDA but still have a good growth profile but also has a steep valuation in comparison.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.