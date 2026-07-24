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NVIDIA, KAIST Launch Joint AI Research Lab In Seoul For Agentic AI

July 24, 2026 — 02:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) recently announced the launch of a joint AI research laboratory in association with the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology or KAIST at the KAIST Kim Jaechul Graduate School of AI in Seoul, which is meant to advance agentic AI for South Korea. The company said that the lab will be established at the KAIST Kim Jaechul Graduate School of AI in Seoul. Furthermore, the lab plans to fund at least 10 researchers yearly and will give internship opportunities at NVIDIA. Additionally, NVIDIA said that it plans to hire excellent Korean researchers for full-time positions. The collaboration, which is worth $300 million, is expected to include $50-million-per-year compute contributions across the initial five-year period. Compute infrastructure from local NVIDIA cloud partners will provide researchers access to NVIDIA's latest infrastructure. According to NVIDIA Corp, the priority will be given towards developing models optimized for the Korean Language and Korea-specific use cases in the labs, along with NVIDIA Nemotron open models to forward Korea's AI capabilities. On Nasdaq in the overnight activity, the shares were trading 1.06 percent lower at $206.55, after closing Thursday's trading down 1.56 percent .

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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