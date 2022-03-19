Nvidia Is on an Acquisition Shopping Spree

Today's video focuses on Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) recent stock price action, acquisition updates, and events that investors should watch. Here are some highlights from the video.

Nvidia will be hosting two events on March 22 that investors should watch. The first will be its GTC Keynote, where CEO Jensen Huang will showcase new products and technology from Nvidia at 8 a.m. Pacific time. The second will be its investor day presentation at 10 a.m. Pacific time.

Even though the ARM Holdings deal did not go through, Nvidia has already made two acquisitions in 2022. In early January, Nvidia purchased Bright Computing, a leader in software for managing high-performance computing. In March, it acquired Excelero, a provider of high-performance software-defined storage. Both investments will add improvements to Nvidia's software stack solutions.

Nvidia is transforming from a graphics processing unit (GPU) company to one that creates different semiconductors and has numerous software solutions.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of March 18, 2022. The video was published on March 18, 2022.



Find out why Nvidia is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Nvidia is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking. Click here to get access to the full list! *Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022



Jose Najarro owns Nvidia. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.