Nvidia Is on an Acquisition Shopping Spree

Contributor
Jose Najarro The Motley Fool
Published

Today's video focuses on Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) recent stock price action, acquisition updates, and events that investors should watch. Here are some highlights from the video.

  • Nvidia will be hosting two events on March 22 that investors should watch. The first will be its GTC Keynote, where CEO Jensen Huang will showcase new products and technology from Nvidia at 8 a.m. Pacific time. The second will be its investor day presentation at 10 a.m. Pacific time.
  • Even though the ARM Holdings deal did not go through, Nvidia has already made two acquisitions in 2022. In early January, Nvidia purchased Bright Computing, a leader in software for managing high-performance computing. In March, it acquired Excelero, a provider of high-performance software-defined storage. Both investments will add improvements to Nvidia's software stack solutions.
  • Nvidia is transforming from a graphics processing unit (GPU) company to one that creates different semiconductors and has numerous software solutions.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of March 18, 2022. The video was published on March 18, 2022.

Jose Najarro owns Nvidia. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

