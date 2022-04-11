Nvidia Is Hurting as Ethereum Moves on From Crypto Mining

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is falling today, and there are many reasons for that. The broader market is in a selling mood with the expectation of higher interest rates serving as a reason to take profits from the recent relief rally. But specific to Nvidia, the launch of Ethereum’s (CCC:ETH-USD) first mainnet shadow fork is adding pressure to NVDA stock.

The shadow fork launch is the latest guidepost for Ethereum to check off its list as it begins its transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) model. When this transition takes place fully in Ethereum 2.0, it will significantly reduce the need for graphic processing units (GPUs) that are used in cryptocurrency mining. As evidence of this, many Chinese crypto miners began dumping their GPUs in earnest in 2021.

This concern was cited by Tristan Gerra of the analyst firm Robert W. Baird. The analyst lowered the rating for NVDA stock to “neutral” from “overperform.” The more significant development was slashing the price target to $225 from $360.

Gerra believes the recent spike in order cancellations for GPUs may be the tip of a larger demand shortage. He also said the Ethereum fork could “compound the demand weakness.”

However, that leads me to believe the selloff in NVDA stock may be overdone. First of all, even when Ethereum moves to a proof-of-stake protocol, Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) will continue to exist. And there are many other coins that will continue to use proof-of-work for the foreseeable future.

That means crypto mining isn’t going away — and GPUs will also be essential for the developing metaverse. Plus, at the moment, the order cancellations seem to be limited to the current quarter.

Geopolitical concerns are real. And in the short term, NVDA stock faces a lot of headwinds. However, at this point there’s no indication the long-term demand story will significantly weaken. That means there’s still a reason to take a long position in Nvidia. However, if you’re looking to make a quick buck, there may be more attractive options elsewhere.

