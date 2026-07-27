Nvidia Has Given a Massive Boost to This AI Infrastructure Stock. Buy It Before It Doubles in 3 Years

Key Points

Nebius stock has surged impressively in 2026, and its bull run can continue on the back of terrific top-line growth.

The stock is expensive right now, but its phenomenal growth potential should help justify the valuation.

Nebius stock can double even if it trades at a significant discount after three years.

10 stocks we like better than Nebius Group ›

Shares of neocloud infrastructure provider Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) shot up nearly 19% on July 21 after it emerged that Nvidia has a significant stake in the company.

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nvidia has a 9.3% equity stake in Nebius, which amounts to just over $5 billion as of this writing. It is worth noting that Nvidia announced a $2 billion investment in Nebius in March this year to help the neocloud specialist deploy more than 5 gigawatts (GW) of artificial intelligence (AI) data center capacity by the end of the decade.

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That investment has grown substantially. The AI stock has jumped over 67% since Nvidia announced it was backing Nebius on March 11. The good news is that Nebius still has significant upside potential, given the fast-growing AI data center market it serves. Let's see why this Nvidia-backed AI infrastructure specialist is destined to be a long-term winner.

Nebius is a critical player in the AI infrastructure ecosystem

Nebius provides dedicated AI data centers to customers looking to run AI workloads in the cloud. More importantly, the company operates an end-to-end AI cloud infrastructure platform by offering software solutions as well, enabling customers to build AI agents, fine-tune models, and develop applications, among other things.

So, Nebius doesn't just build AI data centers and rent out its compute capacity to customers. It is capitalizing on the growing demand for inference through its Token Factory software solution, which enables customers to scale their models, build agents, and perform other tasks. Nebius management noted on the May earnings call that its Token Factory is experiencing solid traction among customers.

Also, its cloud platform is being used for developing physical AI solutions, which is a fast-growing niche within AI that's expected to grow by more than 100x in revenue between 2026 and 2040, generating $383 billion in revenue at the end of the forecast period.

Meanwhile, the neocloud infrastructure market that Nebius operates in is projected to generate over $53 billion in revenue in 2030, according to Gartner. The company has generated $878 million in revenue over the trailing twelve months, indicating that it has a lot of room to grow over the long run. Moreover, Nebius already has lucrative deals in place with major hyperscalers that should allow it to sustain solid growth levels going forward.

Not surprisingly, analysts are anticipating a significant acceleration in Nebius' top line due to its impressive backlog.

The stock is expensive, but it can still double

At 57 times sales, Nebius isn't cheap compared with the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite index's sales multiple of 5.1. However, the chart above indicates that its revenue could increase 7x in just two years, which should help justify its valuation.

However, even if Nebius were to trade in line with the Nasdaq Composite's sales multiple at the end of 2028, its market cap could increase to $110 billion (based on the 2028 revenue estimate of $21.6 billion). That's more than double its current market cap of $48 billion.

So, investors looking to buy a fast-growing infrastructure stock that could double their money in the next three years can consider buying Nebius before it surges higher.

Should you buy stock in Nebius Group right now?

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Harsh Chauhan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Gartner. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.