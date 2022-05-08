Nvidia Currently Has a Huge Lead on AMD

The semiconductor market continues to get hammered regardless of the strong growth the industry has reported during earnings. Today's video focuses on recent news affecting Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC). Here are some highlights.

Nvidia is the only out of the three that has yet to report earnings. The wait is almost over as earnings are scheduled for Wednesday, May 25 after the market closes. I look at NewEgg's website in the video, a store used to purchase computer components. At the moment of recording, 29 out of the top 30 best-selling desktop graphics cards belong to Nvidia. AMD recently announced a fantastic earnings quarter with double-digit growth in all of its markets. CEO Lisa Su mentioned that this is the third straight quarter of over 100% revenue growth for its server processors. AMD investors should put June 9 on their calendars, as AMD will host its financial analyst day and will inform investors on how Xilinx's technology will integrate with AMD's core products. Intel has recently acquired Siru Innovations, a company with decades of experience in the graphics market. The acquisition will accelerate Intel's push into the discrete graphics market. Intel's consumer graphics cards are expected to hit shelves later this year, but this market has heavy competition from Nvidia and AMD.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of May 6, 2022. The video was published in May 6, 2022.



Jose Najarro has positions in Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel and short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

