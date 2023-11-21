NVIDIA Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $9.24 billion, or $3.71 per share. This compares with $0.68 billion, or $0.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, NVIDIA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $10.02 billion or $4.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 205.6% to $18.12 billion from $5.93 billion last year.

NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $9.24 Bln. vs. $0.68 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.71 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.09 -Revenue (Q3): $18.12 Bln vs. $5.93 Bln last year.

