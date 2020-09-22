Nvidia Apologizes for RTX 3080 GPU Shortage, Increases Supply

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Monday apologized for selling out its GeForce RTX 3080 GPUs soon after preorders opened for their launch last week.

“We expected the best ever demand for the RTX 30-series, but the enthusiasm was overwhelming. We were not prepared for this level, nor were our partners. We apologize for this.”

The company cited a bot problem at its official store and retailers that contributed to inventory issues, causing Nvidia to cancel hundreds of orders manually before fixing the problem.

Nvidia added that the product is now in full production and that it has been increasing supply to partners weekly since August.

Last week, InvestorPlace contributor Nicholas Chahine wrote that as stocks were falling in recent days, Nvidia was on his list of the stocks to buy on the dip.

NVDA stock was up less than 1% on Tuesday morning in pre-market trading, after gaining 2.7% on Monday.

