Nvidia: Are Second-Hand GPU Sales Decoupling From Crypto?

Later this month, Nvidia (NVDA) will report its FQ3 results and heading into the print, Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar has had concerns regarding Nvidia’s strongest segment – Gaming. Namely, with supply constraints to the fore, the analyst has been worried about how these will affect the segment’s growth prospects in what is a seasonally strong holiday quarter.

However, following an eBay scraping analysis - an automated method to find particular, bespoke information on a website – the analyst is “a bit more constructive on the segment.”

“Overall,” says Kumar, “The data suggests there could be a decoupling between Bitcoin prices and secondary market GPU price premiums.”

Bitcoin’s price recently surpassed and now hovers around May’s levels (dragging with it other cryptocurrencies), but most GPUs are still selling for between 1.5x and 2.5x MSRP (manufacturer’s suggested retail price), “well below” the 2.0x to 3.75x range when Bitcoin was previously at these levels back in May.

In fact, the premium to MSRP has more or less been the same for NVIDIA since Bitcoin began its recent ascent in early August (during the same time, AMD’s GPUs in the secondary market have risen but only moderately).

The stable second-hand GPU price is important as Kumar believes this could eliminate a sticking point for investors. “For NVIDIA specifically,” the 5-star analyst explained, “The impact of cryptocurrency on the gaming business has been a hang-up for some investors and hopefully removes some of the noise around the stock.”

If a decoupling really is at play, Kumar thinks Nvidia’s gaming GPUs will be able to meet “true gaming demand, instead of potentially being allocated to cryptomining.” This would go some way to easing the holiday season pressure in the current “supply constrained” environment.

Kumar’s renewed confidence is conveyed by a new price target - the figure moves from $225 to $260. However, NVDA stock has already accumulated gains of 96% over the past 12 months, bringing the shares 13% above Kumar’s target. (To watch Palm’s track record, click here)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.