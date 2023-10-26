NULG Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NULG

In trading on Thursday, shares of the NULG ETF (Symbol: NULG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.98, changing hands as low as $57.50 per share. NULG shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NULG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NULG's low point in its 52 week range is $46.58 per share, with $65.5153 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.66.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.