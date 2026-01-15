Nucor (NUE) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Nucor (NUE) closed the most recent trading day at $174.79, moving +1.45% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.25%.

The steel company's stock has climbed by 7.22% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.62% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Nucor in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 26, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.82, indicating a 49.18% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.77 billion, up 9.78% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.89 per share and a revenue of $32.6 billion, representing changes of -11.35% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Nucor. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.65% higher. Nucor presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nucor has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.98 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.78.

Investors should also note that NUE has a PEG ratio of 0.94 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Steel - Producers industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.55.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, positioning it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

