NTES Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of NetEase, Inc (Symbol: NTES) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $102.96, changing hands as low as $102.72 per share. NetEase, Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTES's low point in its 52 week range is $80.79 per share, with $118.895 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.97.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.