NSTAR Q4 sales increase

The company's earnings came in at $70.39 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $91.60 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, NSTAR reported adjusted earnings of $70.39 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $451.69 million from $429.96 million last year.

NSTAR earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $70.39 Mln. vs. $91.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.37 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $451.69 Mln vs. $429.96 Mln last year.

