NSP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Insperity Inc (Symbol: NSP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $102.75, changing hands as low as $101.75 per share. Insperity Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSP's low point in its 52 week range is $83.94 per share, with $129.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.82.

