NRZ Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of New Residential Investment Corp (Symbol: NRZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.72, changing hands as low as $15.13 per share. New Residential Investment Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NRZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NRZ's low point in its 52 week range is $13.63 per share, with $17.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.55.

