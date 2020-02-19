NP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Neenah Inc (Symbol: NP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.77, changing hands as low as $65.08 per share. Neenah Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NP's low point in its 52 week range is $56.6744 per share, with $77.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.38.

