Novabase Announces Dividend and Capital Increase

Novabase SGPS (GB:0MTZ) has released an update.

At Novabase’s Annual General Meeting, key resolutions included the approval of the 2023 financial reports, a dividend distribution totaling €47,484,470.23 (€1.79 per share), and a share capital increase to €1,142,186.67 with the issuance of new shares. Additionally, elections were held for the company’s corporate bodies and committees for the 2024-2026 period.

