News & Insights

Stocks

Novabase Announces Dividend and Capital Increase

May 22, 2024 — 12:10 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Novabase SGPS (GB:0MTZ) has released an update.

At Novabase’s Annual General Meeting, key resolutions included the approval of the 2023 financial reports, a dividend distribution totaling €47,484,470.23 (€1.79 per share), and a share capital increase to €1,142,186.67 with the issuance of new shares. Additionally, elections were held for the company’s corporate bodies and committees for the 2024-2026 period.

For further insights into GB:0MTZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.