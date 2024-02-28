Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ZS, ESTC, BGS

Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC) options are showing a volume of 7,162 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 716,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,900 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) saw options trading volume of 6,121 contracts, representing approximately 612,100 underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,800 underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
