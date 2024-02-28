News & Insights

Markets
ZS

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ZS, ESTC, BGS

February 28, 2024 — 04:14 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total of 15,540 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.5% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $257.50 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,000 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $257.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC) options are showing a volume of 7,162 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 716,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,900 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) saw options trading volume of 6,121 contracts, representing approximately 612,100 underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,800 underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ZS options, ESTC options, or BGS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding Prologis
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EPL
 EXC Dividend Growth Rate

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZS
ESTC
BGS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.