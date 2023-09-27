Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: XP, SQ, GME

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in XP Inc - Class A (Symbol: XP), where a total of 45,097 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.8% of XP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 17,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of XP. Below is a chart showing XP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 76,959 contracts, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares or approximately 71.5% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 5,936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 593,600 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:
And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 23,630 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 67.2% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 1,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,100 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XP options, SQ options, or GME options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
