Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: X, AAP, WEST

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 8,798 contracts, representing approximately 879,800 underlying shares or approximately 72.6% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,200 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Westrock Coffee Co (Symbol: WEST) saw options trading volume of 1,120 contracts, representing approximately 112,000 underlying shares or approximately 72% of WEST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 155,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,800 underlying shares of WEST. Below is a chart showing WEST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
