Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: X, AAP, WEST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), where a total volume of 21,972 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.6% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 3,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,300 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 8,798 contracts, representing approximately 879,800 underlying shares or approximately 72.6% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,200 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Westrock Coffee Co (Symbol: WEST) saw options trading volume of 1,120 contracts, representing approximately 112,000 underlying shares or approximately 72% of WEST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 155,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,800 underlying shares of WEST. Below is a chart showing WEST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for X options, AAP options, or WEST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.