Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, BYON, BE

Beyond Inc (Symbol: BYON) saw options trading volume of 6,574 contracts, representing approximately 657,400 underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of BYON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,400 underlying shares of BYON. Below is a chart showing BYON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) saw options trading volume of 31,385 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 14,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
