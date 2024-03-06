Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, BYON, BE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 10,328 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.7% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024 , with 529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,900 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:

Beyond Inc (Symbol: BYON) saw options trading volume of 6,574 contracts, representing approximately 657,400 underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of BYON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,400 underlying shares of BYON. Below is a chart showing BYON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) saw options trading volume of 31,385 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 14,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, BYON options, or BE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

