WYNN

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, BYON, BE

March 06, 2024 — 03:33 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 10,328 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.7% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,900 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Beyond Inc (Symbol: BYON) saw options trading volume of 6,574 contracts, representing approximately 657,400 underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of BYON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,400 underlying shares of BYON. Below is a chart showing BYON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) saw options trading volume of 31,385 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 14,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, BYON options, or BE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

