Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WWW, ICE, RUN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW), where a total of 4,268 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 426,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.2% of WWW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 885,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024 , with 2,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,500 underlying shares of WWW. Below is a chart showing WWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE) saw options trading volume of 10,564 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of ICE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 449,500 underlying shares of ICE. Below is a chart showing ICE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) options are showing a volume of 73,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 21,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WWW options, ICE options, or RUN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.