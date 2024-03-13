News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WWW, ICE, RUN

March 13, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW), where a total of 4,268 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 426,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.2% of WWW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 885,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,500 underlying shares of WWW. Below is a chart showing WWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE) saw options trading volume of 10,564 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of ICE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 449,500 underlying shares of ICE. Below is a chart showing ICE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) options are showing a volume of 73,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 21,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WWW options, ICE options, or RUN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
