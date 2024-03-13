Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WWW, ICE, RUN

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE) saw options trading volume of 10,564 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of ICE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 449,500 underlying shares of ICE. Below is a chart showing ICE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) options are showing a volume of 73,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 21,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
