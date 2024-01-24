Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WING, MCRI, ROKU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING), where a total volume of 4,804 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 480,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 141.6% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 339,240 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,900 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Symbol: MCRI) options are showing a volume of 1,008 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 100,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.2% of MCRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 76,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares of MCRI. Below is a chart showing MCRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 61,578 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 115.5% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 5,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 553,400 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

