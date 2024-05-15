Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WDC, BBIO, M

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total of 27,873 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.6% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 2,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,700 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (Symbol: BBIO) saw options trading volume of 6,188 contracts, representing approximately 618,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of BBIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,400 underlying shares of BBIO. Below is a chart showing BBIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) saw options trading volume of 16,816 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,000 underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WDC options, BBIO options, or M options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

