Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UAL, POOL, URI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 57,858 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.3% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 15,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) saw options trading volume of 2,482 contracts, representing approximately 248,200 underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of POOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 429,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares of POOL. Below is a chart showing POOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 5,020 contracts, representing approximately 502,000 underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 933,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,200 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UAL options, POOL options, or URI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Canada Stock Channel
CAL Videos
SMIT YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.