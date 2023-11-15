News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UAL, POOL, URI

November 15, 2023 — 01:19 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 57,858 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.3% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 15,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) saw options trading volume of 2,482 contracts, representing approximately 248,200 underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of POOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 429,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares of POOL. Below is a chart showing POOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 5,020 contracts, representing approximately 502,000 underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 933,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,200 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

