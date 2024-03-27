Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UAL, DAL, AMD

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 69,919 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.4% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46.50 strike put option expiring March 28, 2024, with 6,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 671,000 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 561,000 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 56.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.1% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 77.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 68,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UAL options, DAL options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LBRT
SPTM Dividend History
MCRO YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.