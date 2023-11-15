Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TXN, HSY, X

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN), where a total of 38,363 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.4% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 11,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) options are showing a volume of 8,870 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 887,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,400 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) saw options trading volume of 25,852 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 10,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TXN options, HSY options, or X options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
