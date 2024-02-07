Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, PUBM, SPOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 2.2 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 222.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 193.9% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 114.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring February 09, 2024, with 207,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20.8 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
PubMatic Inc (Symbol: PUBM) options are showing a volume of 6,069 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 606,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 193.5% of PUBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 313,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 584,200 underlying shares of PUBM. Below is a chart showing PUBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 34,657 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 165.1% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring February 09, 2024, with 1,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,300 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:
