Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, JBL, PAG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 2.1 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 207.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 165.8% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 125.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 158,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15.9 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) options are showing a volume of 16,838 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 140.6% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 4,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 435,400 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG) saw options trading volume of 2,705 contracts, representing approximately 270,500 underlying shares or approximately 139.8% of PAG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 193,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,500 underlying shares of PAG. Below is a chart showing PAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

