News & Insights

Markets
TSLA

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, JBL, PAG

November 29, 2023 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 2.1 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 207.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 165.8% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 125.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 158,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15.9 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) options are showing a volume of 16,838 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 140.6% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 4,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 435,400 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG) saw options trading volume of 2,705 contracts, representing approximately 270,500 underlying shares or approximately 139.8% of PAG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 193,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,500 underlying shares of PAG. Below is a chart showing PAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, JBL options, or PAG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Next Earnings Date
 NMRA shares outstanding history
 Institutional Holders of GATE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA
JBL
PAG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.