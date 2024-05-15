Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TNK, NRDS, NKE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK), where a total volume of 1,538 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 153,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of TNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 311,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,900 underlying shares of TNK. Below is a chart showing TNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

NerdWallet Inc (Symbol: NRDS) saw options trading volume of 1,877 contracts, representing approximately 187,700 underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of NRDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 384,650 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of NRDS. Below is a chart showing NRDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 36,978 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,400 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TNK options, NRDS options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

