Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TNET, CMBM, SPR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Trinet Group Inc. (Symbol: TNET), where a total volume of 4,481 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 448,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 163.1% of TNET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 274,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of TNET. Below is a chart showing TNET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Cambium Networks Corp (Symbol: CMBM) saw options trading volume of 1,405 contracts, representing approximately 140,500 underlying shares or approximately 158.7% of CMBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 88,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,400 underlying shares of CMBM. Below is a chart showing CMBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR) options are showing a volume of 22,693 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.4% of SPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,400 underlying shares of SPR. Below is a chart showing SPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TNET options, CMBM options, or SPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of ACWX
VPG Stock Predictions
CATY Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.