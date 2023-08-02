Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TNET, CMBM, SPR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Trinet Group Inc. (Symbol: TNET), where a total volume of 4,481 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 448,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 163.1% of TNET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 274,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of TNET. Below is a chart showing TNET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Cambium Networks Corp (Symbol: CMBM) saw options trading volume of 1,405 contracts, representing approximately 140,500 underlying shares or approximately 158.7% of CMBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 88,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,400 underlying shares of CMBM. Below is a chart showing CMBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR) options are showing a volume of 22,693 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.4% of SPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,400 underlying shares of SPR. Below is a chart showing SPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

