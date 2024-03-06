Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TGT, PANW, AAPL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 95,484 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 210.2% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024 , with 8,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 808,700 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 154,007 contracts, representing approximately 15.4 million underlying shares or approximately 146.8% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring March 08, 2024, with 17,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 719,400 contracts, representing approximately 71.9 million underlying shares or approximately 122.5% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 58.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 53,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

