Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TDOC, WIRE, DASH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total of 177,117 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 17.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 326.1% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 16,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Encore Wire Corp. (Symbol: WIRE) saw options trading volume of 4,746 contracts, representing approximately 474,600 underlying shares or approximately 194.1% of WIRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 244,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,500 underlying shares of WIRE. Below is a chart showing WIRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 43,202 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 169.4% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 31,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

