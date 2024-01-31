Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SYK, CB, TSCO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK), where a total of 6,313 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 631,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.8% of SYK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,300 underlying shares of SYK. Below is a chart showing SYK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB) options are showing a volume of 8,396 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 839,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of CB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,000 underlying shares of CB. Below is a chart showing CB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) saw options trading volume of 5,965 contracts, representing approximately 596,500 underlying shares or approximately 42% of TSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $242.50 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 974 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,400 underlying shares of TSCO. Below is a chart showing TSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $242.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SYK options, CB options, or TSCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: PUK Historical Stock Prices
ECL Insider Buying
TA Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.