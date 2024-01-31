Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SYK, CB, TSCO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK), where a total of 6,313 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 631,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.8% of SYK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,300 underlying shares of SYK. Below is a chart showing SYK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB) options are showing a volume of 8,396 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 839,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of CB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,000 underlying shares of CB. Below is a chart showing CB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) saw options trading volume of 5,965 contracts, representing approximately 596,500 underlying shares or approximately 42% of TSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $242.50 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 974 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,400 underlying shares of TSCO. Below is a chart showing TSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $242.50 strike highlighted in orange:

