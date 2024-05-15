Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SQ, NU, VRT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Block Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total volume of 50,775 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.1% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024 , with 8,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 823,800 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Nu Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NU) saw options trading volume of 111,735 contracts, representing approximately 11.2 million underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of NU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 20,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of NU. Below is a chart showing NU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 50,740 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,100 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

