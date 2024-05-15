News & Insights

Markets
SQ

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SQ, NU, VRT

May 15, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Block Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total volume of 50,775 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.1% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 8,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 823,800 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Nu Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NU) saw options trading volume of 111,735 contracts, representing approximately 11.2 million underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of NU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 20,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of NU. Below is a chart showing NU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 50,740 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,100 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SQ options, NU options, or VRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 AGNC Stock Predictions
 NOM Dividend History
 Funds Holding CCL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SQ
NU
VRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.