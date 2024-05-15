Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SQ, NU, VRT

Nu Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NU) saw options trading volume of 111,735 contracts, representing approximately 11.2 million underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of NU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 20,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of NU. Below is a chart showing NU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 50,740 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,100 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SQ options, NU options, or VRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
