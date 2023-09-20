News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SPT, STZ, HD

September 20, 2023 — 03:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sprout Social Inc (Symbol: SPT), where a total volume of 2,536 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 253,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.4% of SPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 466,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,600 underlying shares of SPT. Below is a chart showing SPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 4,237 contracts, representing approximately 423,700 underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 787,925 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,300 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 14,453 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $317.50 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,000 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $317.50 strike highlighted in orange:

