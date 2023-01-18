Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SPLK, GD, ULTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK), where a total volume of 26,847 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 145.6% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 9,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 915,300 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) saw options trading volume of 13,014 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 135.4% of GD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 961,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,700 underlying shares of GD. Below is a chart showing GD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 7,386 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 738,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128.1% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 576,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,800 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
