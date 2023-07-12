Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SAM, WWW, HD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM), where a total volume of 900 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 90,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.2% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 118,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,500 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW) saw options trading volume of 5,611 contracts, representing approximately 561,100 underlying shares or approximately 74.4% of WWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 754,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,200 underlying shares of WWW. Below is a chart showing WWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 30,271 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.5% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 1,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,000 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SAM options, WWW options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
