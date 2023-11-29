Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RUN, APLS, VRT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN), where a total of 137,891 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 112.9% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 69,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS) saw options trading volume of 18,504 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 102.3% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 650,000 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 56,024 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.3% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 6,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 659,100 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

