Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RMBS, RRX, DIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rambus Inc. (Symbol: RMBS), where a total volume of 7,682 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 768,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.1% of RMBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 349,300 underlying shares of RMBS. Below is a chart showing RMBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX) saw options trading volume of 1,804 contracts, representing approximately 180,400 underlying shares or approximately 63% of RRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 286,275 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of RRX. Below is a chart showing RRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 107,009 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.7% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 14,486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
