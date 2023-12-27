Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RGLD, ARE, GOOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD), where a total volume of 1,697 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 169,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.8% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 387,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,300 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE) saw options trading volume of 7,282 contracts, representing approximately 728,200 underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of ARE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,100 underlying shares of ARE. Below is a chart showing ARE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 106,798 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $142 strike call option expiring December 29, 2023, with 6,861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 686,100 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RGLD options, ARE options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.