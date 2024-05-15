Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: QCOM, BX, DG

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 24,509 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 68.2% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,300 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) saw options trading volume of 11,607 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 62.9% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $148 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,900 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $148 strike highlighted in orange:
