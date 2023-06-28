Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PZZA, WFC, OXY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA), where a total of 3,062 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 306,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.7% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 669,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,700 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 79,152 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 11,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 50,401 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 6,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 657,300 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

