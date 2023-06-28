Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PZZA, WFC, OXY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA), where a total of 3,062 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 306,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.7% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 669,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,700 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 79,152 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 11,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 50,401 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 6,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 657,300 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PZZA options, WFC options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Ecolab RSI
IWB YTD Return
Funds Holding JLA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.