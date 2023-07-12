Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PYPL, SPWR, QS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 164,445 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.2% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 18,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR) options are showing a volume of 47,512 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.2% of SPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 5,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 598,600 underlying shares of SPWR. Below is a chart showing SPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) options are showing a volume of 51,905 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.5% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 20,956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

