Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PYPL, SPWR, QS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 164,445 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.2% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 18,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:
SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR) options are showing a volume of 47,512 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.2% of SPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 5,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 598,600 underlying shares of SPWR. Below is a chart showing SPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) options are showing a volume of 51,905 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.5% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 20,956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, SPWR options, or QS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of MUSA
Funds Holding GAQ
NLNK market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.